Do justice with me or I’ll tell ICC everything: Saleem Malik warns PCB

Former captain Saleem Malik has threatened the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to do justice with him or else he would “lay everything bare” in front of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jang reported on Wednesday.

Malik, whose life ban for involvement in match-fixing was overturned by a local court a decade ago, is still a persona non-grata at the PCB, with whom he seeks employment opportunities or some kind of support but to no avail.

After publicly apologising as well as offering to trade secrets in return of rehabilitation, Malik has now turned to open threats to get his way.

“If the PCB does not give me justice then I can even go to the ICC,” he is quoted as saying by the Urdu daily.

“I am neither against anyone nor have I ever accused anyone. I had been saying from the start that read Justice Qayyum’s report. Now that people have read it, they understand.”

Malik further said that he has made contact with the PCB on several occasions, the latest of which was another request for a questionnaire.

The PCB, meanwhile, confirmed to have received Malik’s request and said that transcript will be sent to the former cricketer soon.

