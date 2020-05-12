The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to cull the size of its staff and reduce its overall expenditure in its next budget, Jang reported on Tuesday.

According to the Urdu daily's sources, the PCB has drafted its budget for the 2020-21 season, and BoG member Asad Ali Khan played a prominent role in the exercise.

While the board has been adamant that it would not force pay cuts on its playing staff due to premature end of last season, Jang's sources say PCB CEO Wasim Khan is considering downsizing to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis.

PCB to downsize staff, cut down expenditure in next budget: report