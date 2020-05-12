FIFA reschedules women's U-20, U-17 World Cups due to coronavirus crisis

FIFA reschedule the tournaments for 2021. Photo: AFP

FIFA on Tuesday announced that the women's Under-20 World Cup has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in August this year in Costa Rica and Panama but will now be played from January 20 till February 6 next year.

Furthermore, the women's Under-17 World Cup, which was to be held in India, has also met the same fate.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for November 2020, will begin on February 17 of next year.

