Only fast bowler to ever scare me was Shoaib Akhtar: Tamim Iqbal

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal has said that the only fast bowler who was able to intimidate him in his career was Pakistani pace legend Shoaib Akhtar.

Iqbal, during a live session on Facebook, admitted that he felt fear when he faced Akhtar for the first time.



"I always say this. I have played a lot of fast bowlers. I have also faced a lot of balls around 150 kmph/hour. But I got scared only once. When I first played Akhtar. That day I thought he would kill me. His bowling was so terrible," Iqbal said.



Iqbal faced Akhtar on two occasions, in 2007 and 2010.



