PCB once again fails to find sponsors for domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) commercial department has been unable to secure a sponsor for domestic season for a second straight year, Jang reported on Tuesday.

In the absence of a sponsorship deal, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has admitted that the board will now have to spend Rs1.5 billion of its own funds to stage the domestic season.

The PCB chief, as per Jang, wanted 50 per cent of the domestic season’s cost to be borne by sponsors but due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 sponsors were unwilling to commit.

