Mushtaq Ahmed picks Imran Khan, Javed Miandad as captain, vice-captain pair

Javed Miandad (L) and Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed on Monday picked Imran Khan and Javed Miandad as his dream Test captain and vice-captain pair.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked fans to share their favorite captain and vice-captain pair in PCB's digital campaign and Mushtaq, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad, stated that he would love to play under leadership of Imran and Miandad as his deputy.

"Imran knew what to do at any stage of the game. He was always ten overs ahead than other captains against him. He was a brave leader and always led from the front to absorb all the pressure," Mushtaq recalled.

"He also knew when and how to use his players."

Mushtaq further said that Miandad was street smart and his combination with Imran was lethal.

"Miandad was brave and street smart who would contribute with his tactical understanding of game," he said.

"Imran and Miandad are lethal captain and vice captain combination. Any player would love to play under their leadership."





