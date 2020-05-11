Afghanistan cricketer Shafiqullah Shafaq get six-year ban over match-fixing

Shafiqullah Shafaq is banned from all forms of cricket for six years. Photo: AFP

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq on Sunday was handed a six-year ban from all forms of cricket after he accepted charges related to match-fixing.



The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the 30-year-old had fixed or attempted to fix matches in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League in 2018 and in the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League.

"Shafaq has been charged for breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement," the ACB announced in a statement.

"Shafaq was also charged for seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any domestic match."





