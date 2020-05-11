No compromise on players' health for England tour: PCB's Wasim Khan

Chief Executive Office of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Monday said that he and his English counterpart will try and make the summer series happen but not at the cost of the players' health and well-being.

According to a PCB press release, Wasim said that the board was in constant communication with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a conference call to discuss the tour has been set up for May 15.

"The call will be attended by ECB’s Chief Executive, Director Cricket, Chief Medical Officer and Director International Cricket Operations. I will be representing the PCB along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Saleem. At this stage we will be discussing various options while a decision on the tour is expected to be made in June," he said.

Wasim said that the ECB were focused on providing a bio-secure environment for the series against Pakistan.

"The PCB will evaluate the players’ travel and accommodation plan that will be shared by the ECB. Speculation is rife that the tour would be converted to a four or five match Test series but it will be premature to make a commitment about that at this stage, there will be more clarity after the conference call," he said.

“In England, the most important aspect would be the health of the players since the longer they stay there, the more they will be exposed.”

Pakistan are scheduled to tour England in late July for a Test and T20I series. Before that, they are also supposed to face the Netherlands and Ireland but the COVID-19 crisis has thrown their plans in a disarray.

