'Gullible' Shahid Afridi was the team's plaything in 90s: Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq says teammates would often coax Shahid Afridi into buying expensive clothes with strange colours.

Superstar Shahid Afridi is thought of as one of the best dressed Pakistan cricketers but apparently it wasn’t always like that.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that when Afridi was young and had only just broken into the team, he was very gullible and could easily be manipulated into buying the weirdest clothes ever.

Sharing some anecdotes from the past, Saqlain, in a video on his YouTube channel, said that Afridi was the team’s plaything and that his teammates would coax him into buying expensive dresses with strange colours, only so they could make fun of him later.

Saqlain said that the scheme would often fall flat as even in outlandish clothes Afridi stole the limelight at parties and set new fashion trends – much to the disappointment of his teammates.

The spin legend said that Afridi had his revenge at restaurants where he would order large amounts of food – often an entire lamb – but then pin the bill on others.

He clarified that that does not mean Afridi was a penny-pincher, adding that the practice was just his way to get back at the boys.

“He was and is actually very hospitable and has a big heart and often throws elaborate dinners. In fact, he had the Peshawar Zalmi team over for dinner when he himself made barbecue for them,” Saqlain said.

