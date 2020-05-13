'Pathetic' Australia do not deserve top Test ranking: Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Photo: File

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has claimed that India are the rightful leaders of the ICC Test ranking, adding that his countrymen's performances were better than leaders Australia.

Gambhir, on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show earlier this week, said that he did not fully trust the points system as teams that won matches away from home were awarded the same points.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the updated rankings, India have slipped to the third spot after hogging the top spot since 2016. Gambhir is not impressed with his country's slide down the table.

"I don’t believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship… that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous," he said.

Gambhir said the Virat Koli-led side were the most competitive and even won against Australia, whom he labelled "absolutely pathetic" when playing away from home.

"Yes, absolutely. 100 per cent. If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India has lost a series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England… not many countries have done that," he said.

"For me, India should be there (No. 1) because of Australia… I have serious doubts On what front have you given Australia the No. 1 ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent."

