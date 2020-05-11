Beleaguered cricketer Umar Akmal was on Monday expected to file an appeal against his three-year ban for not reporting match-fixing approach, it was reported in local media.

In February, Akmal was banned for three years for being in contact with corrupt elements – a violation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s policy.

He was given a greater punishment than what others with similar offences as the PCB’s disciplinary committee, in its detailed verdict, noted that not only did Akmal not show any remorse but he also did not seek an apology.

Akmal had decided not to contest the charges against him or take the case to trial but is now expected to file an appeal against the ban - an indication of which his brother Kamran Akmal had given in the immediate aftermath of his ban.

READ: Umar Akmal could've been Pakistan's answer to Virat Kohli: Sri Lankan commentator



Umar Akmal to appeal against match-fixing ban today: report