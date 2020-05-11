Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag 'bad public speakers': Shoaib Akhtar

Virender Sehwag (L) and Shoaib Akhtar (R). Photo: File

Bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has said that India’s former openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag are "good human beings" but are bad public speakers.



Akhtar, in an interview on social media app Helo, commented on Sehwag and Gambhir's, especially the latter's, often controversial musings on media.

"Sehwag and Gambhir are good human beings. They are very good people. But when they come on TV they say whatever comes to their mind," said the Rawalpindi Express who had several battles with Sehwag during their playing career.

The former pacer said that he could fight fire with fire and say things about the duo but refrains from doing so.

"Even I can use bad language and be abusive towards them. But I don't say such things because children will watch the show," Akhtar said.

It is pertinent to mention that Akhtar and Sehwag have also done several media gigs together in their post-playing days.

It is also worth mentioning that Akhtar himself is known to openly speak his mind on his social media channels - a habit that landed him in legal trouble recently.

