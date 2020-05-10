Footballer Malika Noor turns to kick-boxing during coronavirus lockdown

Malika Noor is a defender for the national football team. Photo: File

Women's football defender Malika Noor has shifted her focus to kick boxing in a bid to remain fit during lockdown, Geo News reported.

The 25-year-old said that she was practicing under the guidance of her husband who is also a MMA coach.

"My alternate sport these days is kick-boxing and I have done this before. My husband is a MMA coach and I am doing kick-boxing and training with him. It is good for your cardio. Along with padwork, I am also doing my usual training to keep myself fit," she said.

"Other than that, I am reading books related to football."

The national football player said her family and fitness kept her busy during lockdown.

"Lockdown or no lockdown, when you have a child at home, your time flies," she said.

"I am trying to keep myself busy and take time out for exercise, at least 30 minutes in a day and doing football drills, so that I keep myself fit for the time when I am back on the field."

When asked how she is avoiding depression and negativity caused by being away from the sport Malika said that she kept herself busy and tried to remain optimistic.

"Football is my passion and my profession and I can’t think of a life away from it. I am doing football drills at home to keep myself busy,” she said.

"I am sure one day this shall pass and only then I will feel better about it."

