UAE offer to host IPL 2020, BCCI yet to decide: Arun Dhumal

The treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Arun Dhumal has said the Emirates Cricket Board have offered to host to the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, Hindustan Times reported.



Dhumal has said that the BCCI cannot make a decision as of yet due to logistical and health restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

However the board has not turned down the request as the option of an abroad tournament has been informally discussed with franchise owners.

"The UAE has offered to host the IPL if we want them to. But right now when there is no international travel, there is no question of taking a call on that,"

"The health and security of players and all participants is our priority. At the moment, the entire world travel has come to a standstill, so there is nothing we can decide at this stage," he said.

This is not the first offer that BCCI has received. Last month Sri Lanka's cricket board offered to host the lucrative tournament citing that it was less impacted by the virus.





