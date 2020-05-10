Photo: PCB

The national women’s team management will organise online fitness tests for its 38 players from May 11 to May 20.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players will undergo various exercises held outside fasting hours.

The tests will have no financial implications on the centrally contracted cricketers and will be conducted under the supervision of Imran Khalil, who has been assigned the role interim fitness trainer.

Urooj Mumtaz, chair of the national women’s selection committee said that while the tests did not have any financial penalties, it was expected that players maintain a certain level of fitness in case play was to resume.

"Considering that these are unprecedented and uncertain times and the players are confined to train in whatever spaces are available to them, the testing battery has been modified to ensure they can be conducted without any equipment while staying indoors," Urooj said.



"At this stage, there will be no financial penalties in case a player fails to meet the desired benchmarks. However being professional cricketers we urge all the players to maintain their fitness levels to make sure that they are ready to go when cricket resumes."

Women cricketers to take online fitness tests