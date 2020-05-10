Photo: AFP

Batsman Umar Akmal has denied disclosing the details of two meetings he had with suspected bookies when questioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) disciplinary panel, Press Trust of India reported.

According to a source in the PCB, the cricketer said that the unidentified men in the said meetings were his acquaintances however he refused to divulge into the specifics of the meetings.

"Akmal claims both these gentlemen met him at parties thrown by friends in DHA. But he has refused to even tell the Anti-Corruption officials what was discussed at these meetings," the source said.

READ: PCB concealed names of Umar Akmal’s accomplices in detailed verdict

When the panel presented their findings to Akmal, the cricketer admitted of being in the wrong but did not come clean despite panel officials and the judge pressing him to do so.

Consequently, Akmal was handed a three-year ban and in its detailed verdict, it was reiterated that he neither showed remorse nor sought an apology for failing to report the approaches.

"Even when the Anti-Corruption officials first presented their report to him on the night between 19 and 20 February in Karachi, Akmal admitted he committed a mistake by not reporting the meetings to them but refrained from giving any details," the source said.



"He refused to cooperate with the disciplinary panel judge who advised him to come clean and cooperate with the inquiry," the source said.

READ: Umar Akmal could've been Pakistan's answer to Virat Kohli

The source said that Akmal acted "strangely" as he presented conflicting statements and refused to fully disclose the details.

"Akmal acted very strangely. On one hand, he admits he should have reported the meetings to the PCB but yet refuses to give any details of what was discussed at these meetings."

Umar Akmal refused to detail meetings with suspected bookies: PCB source