Cricketers praise online sessions with other cricket legends

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted a series of online sessions of cricket greats with current and emerging red and white-ball cricketers to help them remain focused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two week lectures saw a range of cricket greats like Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younus Khan and Shoaib Akhtar.

The greats of Pakistan and world cricket spoke at length about their cricketing journey and gave some very useful tips to Pakistan’s current and emerging players.

Batting, fast and spin bowling and wicketkeeping departments were widely covered by players who all spoke about their relevant specialisations in the lectures.

They stressed on the importance of discipline, temperament, hard work and confidence as they collectively called these factors, crucial to the development and success of an international cricketer.

"Such interactive sessions between the players of the past and present provide a rare opportunity in narrowing the gap between different generations of players.They spoke about various productive ways of spending the time in isolation while giving important tips for the tour of England including advice for mental strengthening of the players," said Chief Selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Star batsman Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed also lauded the sessions.

"From the start of my career I have tried to model my game and seek inspiration from Yousuf and Younus. Listening to them has further increased my confidence and I can’t wait to put in practice the tips they gave during the lectures," Babar said.

"I consider myself fortunate to belong to a city which is famous for producing top notch wicketkeepers. Moin and Latif improved my confidence; tips by these wicketkeeping greats are very useful for me.”

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also praised the lectures for providing them with useful tips.

"Mushtaq's lectures was very useful for me as I received some invaluable insights on English conditions based on his rich experience of playing and coaching in England," Yasir said.

"These lectures were very useful for me as I learned a lot about various aspects of the game, including both skill and the mental side. Wasim told us to bowl without fear and with confidence, he remains my ideal and I strive to emulate his success by continuing to work hard on my game in the years ahead," Shaheen said.

