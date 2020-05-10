Mohammad Wasim conducts online sessions to prepare domestic side

Photo: File

Mohammad Wasim, head coach of domestic cricket team Northern, has kicked off online sessions in preparation for the next season despite ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Geo News reported.

Wasim along with Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO Wasim Khan addressed players’ concerns regarding the future of the sport amid the crisis.

The former Test cricketer said that online session with players was the need of the hour as he wanted his squad to be ready to return to field at any time.

"It is just like rain interrupting a match; you don’t know when the rain stops but you’ll have to be back on the field. The break may be longer but you’re readiness shouldn’t be affected," he said.

"It is also important for me to keep interacting with players so that I don’t have to start from scratch when we are back to business."

The coach said that he has provided different training programs to players according to the available resources but found it more challenging than physically coaching players.

"Coaching online has its own challenges, but it is need of the hour," he said.

"We have been using technology but had never imagined that we’ll be depending on it totally, players are also gradually adopting it but it is challenging. You can’t demonstrate some of technicalities and you are mostly dependent on videos."

Wasim added that players were told to analyze their own videos and learn from them in order to keep themselves motivated.

He revealed that players were worried about the future, especially those who belonged in age group cricket and were feared losing their cricket year.

The former Test batsman said that the PCB’s CEO addressed everyone’s concerns and players were highly motivated after listening to Khan who assured that the board was looking to start next season on time.

"Depression is natural and online sessions is where players get to interact with each others which gives them an opportunity to remain positive. It is important to keep yourself mentally fit along with physical fitness."

Wasim supported the idea of resuming cricket with necessary precautions.

"Our first priority is that cricket should resume. We can settle with some precaution and we will have to follow what is being decided globally in terms of safety while resuming cricket," he said.

The former cricketer said that batsmen in particular may find it challenging when they return after a long gap. He urged them to work on their balance and timing.

"For batsmen, balance is the key and I have prepared drills for batsmen to work on that. Same is bowlers, told them to work on wrist positions. My aim is to allow players to maintain their skill level, even if they don’t improve but at least they shouldn’t be going down from where they had stopped," he said.

