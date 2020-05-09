Umar Akmal could've been Pakistan's answer to Virat Kohli: SL commentator

Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe has said that beleaguered and banned batsman Umar Akmal was as good as Indian legend Virat Kohli and could have become one of Pakistan's finest had his career not taken a nosedive.

“I thought he would break a lot of records for Pakistan. I though he was good as any young batsman and could have been Pakistan’s answer to Virat Kohli,” Abeysinghe is seen as saying in a video posted on Twitter.

The Sri Lankan analyst, himself a former first-class cricketer, said despite everything he would continue to rate Akmal's talent "very highly".

“He is very talented and it is very unfortunate that a career which should have gone upwards has gone in a different direction. Personally I rate him very highly and will continue to rate him very highly," Abeysinghe added.

Akmal has been banned from cricket for three years for failing to report multiple approaches by corrupt elements.

