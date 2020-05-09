He feared no one: Rashif Latif pays tribute to India's Virender Sehwag

PHOTO: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has paid homage to Indian batting great Virender Sehwag’s fearless approach to cricket, saying that his ability and impact does not get the credit it deserves.

“He (Sehwag) used to play to dominate. We were used to openers who were a bit circumspect at the beginning, gauging how the pitch is, who the bowler is whether (Glenn) McGrath, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar,” Latif said in a YouTube show called Caught Behind.

“But Sehwag was someone who feared none. He was an impactful player, had a great influence in his team and players like him succeed in world cricket.

Latif said the fact that Sehwag played in a star-studded Indian batting line-up takes away from his services to the game.

“Sehwag’s record speaks for him. He has 8,000-plus runs in Test cricket. He is someone who has always remained under the shadows of other players. He played with Sachin, played with Rahul and remained under their shadow.

"If he was playing for any other country then he would’ve easily crossed 10,000 runs,” he said.

