PCB concealed names of Umar Akmal’s accomplices in detailed verdict: report

Umar Akmal (L) is banned from all cricket for three years. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) redacted the names of some 'friends' of Umar Akmal who had invited him over at parties and were possibly complicit in the match-fixing scandal that has seen him banned for three years, Daily Express reported on Saturday.

A day earlier, the PCB had released its disciplinary committee’s detailed verdict, which dashed Akmal’s hopes of a partially suspended ban and noted how the beleaguered batsman neither showed remorse nor sough an apology during his hearing.

According to the Urdu daily, the detailed verdict had some of its parts deliberately censored by the PCB.

The publication further said that just as Akmal accepted all the charges and refused to cooperate or name his accomplices, the PCB, too, has also kept the identities of others hidden by withholding the verdict pages on which their names were mentioned.

