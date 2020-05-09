Sarfaraz Ahmed set for another demotion as PCB finalises central contracts

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been demoted in central contracts category, according to a report published in Jang.

Sarfaraz, the last all-format capatain of the national team, who is now no longer even a member of any side, has been sent from Category A to Category C, the Urdu daily said.

The central contracts have been awarded by a committee comprising Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan, Director (international) Zakir Khan and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

The list has been drafted and should be made public in days to come.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz, along with Babar Azam and Yasir Shah, was previously in the topmost category. While Azam is a certainty to retain the spot, same cannot be said about Shah whose utility has plummeted over the past year.

On the other hand, rising stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan (both in Cat B previously) could see a promotion due to the vacancy up top.

Sarfaraz was sacked from captaincy after Pakistan were swept by an inexperienced Sri Lankan team at home in a T20I series. The World Cup exit, overall results, coupled with his batting form had forced the PCB's hand.

