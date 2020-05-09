Fans pick PM Imran Khan, Shahid Afridi as dream all-rounder pairing

Pakistan cricket fans have picked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi as their dream pair of all-rounders in Test cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, through its social accounts, had given fans the choice to pick just two from some of the top all-rounders ever produced by the country.

The prime minister being the top all-rounder pick was a given but some might have expected Wasim Akram to grab the other spot. Surprisingly, Akram, despite far better career stats, was trumped by Afridi, whose famous and popularity is arguable second only to PM Imran.

Akram, whose career was marred by fixing allegation, which have resurfaced lately, was unable to crack the top three even, with Abdul Razzaq grabbing that honour.

Afridi-Razzaq duo and Imran-Razzaq pairing were at second and third rank on the popularity scale.

