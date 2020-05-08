Feel of tense matches will be tough to recreate without fans: Virat Kohli

Photo: AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that he wants to return to the field but is unsure of how the sport would continue without its passionate fans behind closed doors.

Kohli, in Star Sports' Cricket Connected Show, stressed the impact of a full house and said that it was "very difficult to recreate" a similar scene sans the crowd.

"I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans. I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game are very difficult emotions to recreate,” he said.

While Kohli was sure that play would resume eventually, he was not confident that players would experience "magical moments" in a crowd-less stadium.

“Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by,” he pointed out.

