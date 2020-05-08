We're desperate to get going: England's Mark Wood on resuming cricket

Photo: AFP

England fast bowler Mark Wood has said he and his teammates were "desperate" to return to the field and were willing to play under the proper conditions.

"I think everybody in the squad, as long as the conditions are right, would be willing to come back and play some cricket."

"We're desperate to get going. I know it would be a long stint and it would be hard but it would be good to get back out there at the same time."

Wood has played just 15 Tests in five years since a 2015 debut, with his career blighted by injuries, including ankle and side problems.

But he insisted the proposed new schedule, which could feature six Tests in seven weeks, would not put him at a greater risk of breaking down and that he had no expectation of appearing in all the matches even if they had been played as scheduled.

"I wouldn't have played every game, I'd be in and out of the side to manage my workload and manage my body," he said.

"I think that will probably be the same for the all the fast bowlers, as long as we've got a good pool which I think we have at the moment. Coming in and out of the side shouldn't be a problem."

But Wood said it would feel strange being unable to go home if he wasn't in the Test side.

"We've never been in these circumstances before where we don't know what's going to happen on the down days –- I guess you can't just go home, so maybe you'll have to train in small groups," he said.

"It will be interesting to see how it does work."





