Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, in his online lecture to members of the incumbent team on Thursday, told them to learn from the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hard work and be sincere to the national cause.

“Try and build a strong character and the ability to sacrifice [your personal gain for team]. Sincerity and comprehensive planning transforms an ordinary player into an extraordinary one,” Younis said.

“These were the exact qualities that helped Imran Khan become the prime minister. Same way, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis played for Pakistan with broken bones.”

Younis urged the team to “work hard, never give up and challenge yourself in life”.

The lecture was just one of many in a series organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board to help the team learn from local legends of the game.

READ: Rashid Latif shares tricks of trade with Sarfaraz Ahmed and co in online session

Learn from PM Imran Khan’s 'sincerity': Younis Khan tells Pakistan batsmen