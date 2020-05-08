South Africa cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Twitter

South Africa cricketer Solo Nqweni took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-class cricketer has also been struggling with Guillan-Barre Syndrome since July.



"So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.

Among other cricketers, Scotland’s Majid Haq was tested positive for the virus while former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz had succumbed to the virus last month.

