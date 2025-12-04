PSL unveils star-studded lineup for London Roadshow at Lord’s

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and former pacer Wasim Akram during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has unveiled the star-studded lineup for its landmark roadshow at Lord’s Cricket Ground, with ace batter Babar Azam and former captain Wasim Akram leading the event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the roadshow a day earlier, highlighting the league’s growth and global appeal.

“The HBL PSL has rapidly evolved into one of the world’s most exciting and commercially robust T20 leagues," the board said in a press release.

"As the league prepares to expand with the addition of two new teams, it has already attracted significant interest from potential ownership groups across the United Kingdom – a testament to the PSL’s rising global profile and its strong connection with UK-based cricket stakeholders,” the statement added.

The lineup for the London roadshow was revealed on PSL’s official social media handles with an animated poster.

“London Roadshow brings cricket’s biggest names to the Home of Cricket. Join us for an exclusive evening with Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja & Ali Zafar,” the post read.

The event will feature top players including Babar Azam, Wasim Akram and opener Sahibzada Farhan, alongside pacer Haris Rauf, commentator Ramiz Raja, and singer Ali Zafar.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises, is set to expand further with the addition of two new teams. The league had first expanded to five teams in 2018 with the inclusion of Multan Sultans.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.