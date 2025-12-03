Tottenham star credits Lionel Messi for his sensational goal against Newcastle

Argentina's Lionel Messi acknowledges fans during the warm-up before the match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has claimed that the credit for his second goal against Newcastle United in the 2-2 draw on Tuesday goes to his training with Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team.

The centre-back scored both the goals for Tottenham at St James' Park as Spurs battled for a point.

Bruno Guimarães opened the scoring for Newcastle in the 71st minute, before Romero struck back seven minutes later with a floating header.

Four minutes from time, Anthony Gordon scored a second for Magpies to put them ahead again.

It appeared that Tottenham was going to suffer four consecutive defeats in all competitions, but Romero stood up again in the clutch moments to save the north London side in injury time. He scored with a brilliant overhead kick that slowly made its way past the Newcastle goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, Romero, reflecting on his performance, said that the first goal was an important one as the team was struggling for the last three or four matches.

“The first goal was very important,” Romero told Sky Sports after the match.

“In the last three or four games the team weren't good enough. It has been a difficult time but especially in this game I love the mentality.”

Speaking about his overhead kick, Romero named Lionel Messi, saying he learned the technique for this type of goal from his Argentine teammate.

“Every day with Leo Messi in the national team I watch him, and it is a beautiful goal,” he added.

Romero and Messi are two important players of the Argentine national team. They were part of the 2022 World Cup-winning team, leading the side from the front, and also played an important role in the nation's Copa America 2024 glory.