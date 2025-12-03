Alex Pereira returns to training, hints at triple champion goal

An undated photo of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. — Instagram/alexpoatanpereira

Alex Pereira has returned to training for the first time since his last fight and hinted at a triple champion goal.

Pereira knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the first round to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 04.

The victory was an impressive one for the Brazilian as he avenged his title loss at UFC 313 to Ankalaev.

UFC 320 took place in early October, and since then, Pereira has spent a lot of time in celebration and travelling.

However, the UFC light heavyweight champion has now posted an image from his sparring day and confirmed that it was his first training session since that famous win.

“Yesterday was a really good training day, where I could prove to myself what I can do and where I can go,” Pereira said.

“I have not trained since my last fight Because I injured my foot, and now before returning to training I decided to spend the thanksgiving weekend with my children in Orlando, but there was a small change of plans and we went to the gym and I did two workouts.”

He added that he was not well prepared for the session and is happy that he didn’t get injured.

He also reiterated that he wants to achieve something that has not been done in the sport, probably hinting towards the triple champion status.

“Maybe I didn’t have the same performance because these were the only two workouts after my last fight and I wasn’t physically prepared, I was a little apprehensive because I didn’t go to do this type of training and I didn’t even bring a mouthguard. But thank God nothing happened. I’m coming back to do what nobody has done, CHAMA 🔥” Pereira added.



