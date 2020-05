Photo: AFP

Supporters of Sarfaraz Ahmed and basic human decency chastised veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui after he appeared to mock the former Pakistan captain for his speech impairment.

After the video of the incident, which happened during a Ramzan special game show, went viral, Twitterati took aim at Siddiqui's insensitivity.

















Before Sarfaraz, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad has also been ridiculed on TV shows on numerous occasions for his speech impairment.

