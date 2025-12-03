Amorim says he doesn’t use social media to protect himself

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim before the match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on November 30, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has said that he doesn’t use social media to protect himself and his family from online abuse.

According to the BBC, more than 2,000 extremely abusive social media posts or messages were found when they did an online investigation, which were directed towards managers and players in the Premier League and Women's Super League over a weekend last month.

According to a BBC report, Amorim, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe were the most familiar targets of abuse in the Premier League.

Amorim, reflecting on the online abuse, said that it is normal in any profession, and that’s why he avoids social media.

"It's normal in any profession when you are exposed to it," said Amorim.

"I don't read it; I protect myself. I don't watch TV when they are talking about Manchester United, not because I don't agree - most of the times I do - but it's a way of me being healthy.

"My feeling as a coach is enough. I don't need other feelings. The only way - there is no other way - is to protect myself."

According to the BBC report, after analysis of the investigation, it was found that managers were targeted more than players by the abusers, while 82% of abusive posts were posted on X.

61% of all abusive messages were sent from accounts in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Amorim said that he could have earned a lot of money if he had maintained an online presence, but family and mental peace are prior to him.

"I lose money from sponsors," said Amorim.

"On Instagram I could earn a lot of money (but) for my protection of my family and living a normal life it is not worth some more dollars or pounds.

"Nobody can be tougher than me when we lose and when we don't play well. Nowadays, it's really normal to have that abuse, so it's the only way to survive in this world."