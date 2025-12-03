South Africa level ODI series with win over India in high-scoring clash

Aiden Markram (left) celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI match between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on December 3, 2025. - AFP

RAIPUR: South Africa defeated India by four wickets in a thrilling second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive target of 359, the Proteas achieved victory in the final over, thanks to outstanding batting performances from Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis.

South Africa had a shaky start as Quinton de Kock was dismissed for eight off 11 balls by Arshdeep Singh, leaving the team at 26-1 in 4.5 overs.

Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma then stitched a 101-run partnership for the second wicket to stabilise the chase. However, Bavuma fell for 46 off 48 deliveries to Prasidh Krishna.

Markram continued his fine form with a crucial century—his fourth in ODIs—but was eventually dismissed by Harshit Rana, who also played a brilliant knock of 110 off 98 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis provided valuable contributions of 68 and 54 runs respectively. Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj added crucial late runs, helping South Africa surpass the target with four balls to spare.

Bosch remained unbeaten on 29 off 15 balls with four boundaries, while Maharaj scored 10 off 14 deliveries.

Batting first, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone with some early runs.

However, the 40-run partnership was broken by Nandre Burger, who removed Sharma for 14 off eight deliveries, including three boundaries.

In the final over of the powerplay, India lost their second wicket when Jaiswal was dismissed by Marco Jansen after scoring 22 off 38 balls, which included two fours and a six, leaving the side at 62-2 in 9.4 overs.

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad then steadied the innings, stitching together a commanding 195-run partnership, with both batters reaching centuries.

Kohli brought up his 53rd international ton, while Gaikwad registered his maiden ODI century to boost the team's momentum.

Gaikwad was eventually dismissed for an impressive 105 off 83 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, as Jansen claimed his second wicket.

Kohli followed soon after, departing for a well-crafted 102 off 93 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Captain KL Rahul took charge in the final phase of the innings, scoring a fluent 66* off 43 deliveries, which included six fours and two sixes.

Alongside him, Ravindra Jadeja added a steady 24 off 27 balls with two boundaries, helping India cross the 350-run mark.