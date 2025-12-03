Clippers send Chris Paul home overnight, saying they are parting ways with NBA legend

An undated photo of NBA star Chris Paul. — Instagram/cp3

ATLANTA: The Los Angeles Clippers have announced that they are sending Chris Paul home during a road trip late Tuesday night.

Paul, one of the greatest Basketball players in the Clippers franchise history, shared an Instagram story, a little before 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, saying that he was being sent home from Atlanta, where his NBA team has to play a match on Wednesday.

"Just found out I'm being sent home," the 40-year-old wrote.

Following this, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, in a statement, confirmed that Paul is no longer on the team.

"We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team," Frank said.

"We will work with him on the next step of his career.

"Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled. We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."

Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul agreed to a one-year $3.6 million deal with the Clippers, for his 21st and potentially last NBA season.

Paul, 40, who started his journey with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, joined Los Angeles leading up to the 2011-12 season, helping the Clippers to at least 51 wins in five of his six seasons there.

Paul was an All-Star in five of his six seasons with the Clippers. With 4,023 assists and 2.2 steals per game, he ranks first in franchise history.

Paul recently concluded his 20th professional season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, where he got a chance to start in all 82 games for San Antonio.