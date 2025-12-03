Max Verstappen’s father claims McLaren’s camp ‘under pressure’ ahead of last round

This collage of photos shows Max (left) and his father Jos Verstappen. — Reuters

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, believes McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would be under immense pressure heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they are facing a challenge from Red Bull’s four-time world champion.

Jos Verstappen suggested that this might be the only chance either of them gets to win the title.

Max has been brilliant after the F1 mandatory summer break; he has been back as a contender for the 2025 drivers’ championship, surpassing Piastri for P2 ahead of the final round in Abu Dhabi.

The Red Bull driver, who was apparently out of contention halfway through the campaign, now needs to overcome a 12-point deficit to Lando Norris in the final race.

The reigning champion’s father, Jos, believes that the McLaren camp might be under a lot of pressure ahead of the showdown in the UAE, as this could be the only opportunity either Norris or Piastri gets to claim the driver's championship.

"I can imagine there's some nervousness at McLaren, because this might be both drivers' only chance at a world title. You never know if you'll find yourself in that position again, right?," said Jos.

"But it's like Max says: you either become champion or you don't. If it doesn't work out, we'll try again next year."

In the F1 standings, Lando Norris is on top with 408 points, winning seven races and securing 17 podiums. Max Verstappen is in P2 with 396 points with the same number of wins and 14 podiums, while Oscar Piastri is third with 392 points.