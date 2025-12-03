Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Mohit Sharma celebrates after the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22, 2023. - AFP

India pacer Mohit Sharma has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a career that spanned over a decade and included 34 international appearances and a long-standing presence in the IPL.

Mohit, featured in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is, and expressed his gratitude to teammates, coaches and officials who supported his journey from Haryana to the international stage.

"Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Mohit, who featured in three IPL finals without lifting the trophy, wrote on his Instagram page.

"From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special Thanku to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express."

Mohit made his India debut in 2013, taking 31 wickets in ODIs and six in T20Is. He was part of the 2015 ODI World Cup squad and later became a reliable death-overs bowler for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni.

In the IPL, Mohit represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. In 2023, he was the second-highest wicket-taker for GT, just one behind teammate Mohammed Shami.

Across all IPL seasons from 2013 to 2025—except 2021 and 2022—he played 120 matches and claimed 134 wickets.

In domestic cricket, the 37-year-old played 44 first-class matches from 2011 to 2018, taking 127 wickets.

His final competitive game came for Delhi Capitals against his former side Punjab Kings in the IPL earlier this year. He was later released by DC ahead of the 2026 auction.