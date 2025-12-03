Mohammad Rizwan ready to bat, keep and bowl for Renegades in BBL 15

Mohammad Rizwan celebrares after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, on November 16, 2025. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan is determined to make his mark in his debut Big Bash League (BBL) season, saying success in Australia can elevate a player’s global reputation.

"If you perform there, the world will know you," Rizwan said, ahead of his first stint with the Melbourne Renegades.

Set for his sixth visit to Australia, the 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batter believes this trip will bring a fresh challenge as he prepares for his first appearance in the country’s premier T20 league.

"I'm very excited to play in the Big Bash," Rizwan said.

"I love the conditions in Australia because they challenge both batters and bowlers. One innings in Australia changed my career."

That memorable knock came during Pakistan’s 2019 tour, when Rizwan scored a gritty 95 at the Gabba against a full-strength Australian attack comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

"After that series people said, ‘This is Rizwan, the one who performed in Australia,’" he said.

He also praised the Australian cricketing mindset.

"They play with heart, they’re brave, and they stick to what they decide. I love that."

BBL 15 marks Rizwan’s fifth domestic T20 league across a 292-match career. He is one of seven Pakistan players set to feature this season, alongside stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While accustomed to facing both teammates in the PSL, Rizwan is intrigued by the prospect of competing against them in a different league.

"We've never played against each other outside Pakistan domestic cricket," he said.

"We are very close, but this is different. They'll come with energy."

Rizwan's first Big Bash outing comes on December 15 against Brisbane Heat — the same night Shaheen makes his Heat debut.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper is prepared for a familiar battle.

"In PSL, when Shaheen comes, he attacks me and I attack him," Rizwan said.

"I will look for boundaries and he will look for a wicket. I’ll try my best."

With the Renegades also signing New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, the club has options behind the stumps. Rizwan says he is open to any role.

"I will do whatever the coach and captain want — batting, wicketkeeping, even bowling," he said.

He is also excited to join forces with Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has troubled Pakistan’s batting line-up for years.

"He always puts us in trouble, especially getting Babar out," Rizwan said.

"I'm lucky to play with him now. Together we’ll think about making the Renegades champions."

Rizwan also singled out rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk as a key player in the Renegades’ title push.

"He's dangerous, very talented, with lots of power. I hope he performs well and helps make us champions," Rizwan said.

Rizwan, who has played in front of large Australian crowds before, says their passion is part of what drew him to the league.

"The people of Australia love cricket — they always clap, no matter what," he said.

Eager to deliver success for his new club, Rizwan has already begun gathering insights.

"I asked someone, ‘What is the secret behind the Perth Scorchers? Why are they five-time champions?’" he revealed.

"I will try my best to see how we can become champions. This is my aim."

BBL 15 begins on December 14 at Optus Stadium, with Perth Scorchers hosting Sydney Sixers. The Renegades face Brisbane Heat at GMHBA Stadium on December 15.

Melbourne Renegades BBL 15 squad: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Muhammad Rizwan, Tom Rogers, Will Salzmann, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Will Sutherland and Adam Zampa.