Hamzah Sheeraz set to fight for WBC title after Terence Crawford stripped

An undated picture of British star Hamzah Sheeraz. — Reuters

British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz is set to fight for the vacant WBC super-middleweight world title after Terence Crawford was stripped of the belt.

Crawford won the belt after making history by beating Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

However, WBC have now stripped its belt from Crawford, with president Mauricio Sulaiman claiming that the reason for this is that the American didn't pay his sanctioning fees.

“He forgot how he got to make $50 million,” Sulaiman said.

“It’s very unfortunate that the WBC did not even receive an acknowledgement of receipt nor anything in response to any of those communications.

“The WBC has no choice … Mr. Crawford, his manager and legal counsel received ample communications to address the situation. Accordingly, the board of governors considered the multiple warnings and demand for compliance and has voted to declare the WBC super-middleweight title vacant effective immediately.”

Sheeraz, 26, will fight Canada's Christian Mbilli with the vacant title on the line; the bout will be his second world title and first at super-middleweight.

Hamzah fought WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames last February; the match ended in a draw after 12 rounds.

Sheeraz and Mbilli are both unbeaten, with the British boxer winning 22 and one draw on his record, while the 30-year-old Canadian winning 29 and drawing one.

The date of the fight is not confirmed. Mbilli's last fight was in September, while in July, for the first time, Sheeraz moved up to super-middleweight, knocking out Edgar Berlanga in five rounds.

With the belt stripped, Crawford lost the status of undisputed super-middleweight champion. However, he remains the reigning champion of the WBA 'Super', WBO and IBF.