Usyk shares experience of having Joshua in his camp

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has shared his experience of having Anthony Joshua in his camp preparing for the Jake Paul fight.

Joshua and Usyk have fought twice against each other, first in 2021, when the Ukrainian relieved the British boxer of his three world titles, and then in 2022, the current world champion defended all the belts in a rematch.

Since then, Usyk has defeated two more British boxers, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois, to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua is set to take on Jake Paul in a sanctioned bout on December 19 at Miami's Kaseya Centre.

Ahead of the fight, Joshua announced that he had left his trainer, Ben Davison and joined Usyk's camp to prepare himself and learn from a team that had bested him twice.

According to reports, Oleksandr Usyk is not sparring with Joshua, but he is in and around his camp.

Speaking with Boxing King Media, Usyk shared his experience of working with Joshua for the upcoming fight between the Briton and Paul.

“I like this guy, because this guy is smart. I think this guy has a very big heart. He really loves boxing,” Usyk said.

Usyk then explained that his team is not shaping Joshua like him, but they are working with him according to his own strengths and weaknesses.

“We not give my style. We, my team, its not only one lion, its only Usyk? No, we have another, different style. I’m southpaw, Anthony is regular, Anthony doesn’t move like me. Listen, we give tools that help Anthony grow. My team with plan, give me what helps me. My team gives plans what helps anyone – not only my plan,” Usyk added.

Paul vs Joshua fight is officially sanctioned as an eight-round bout with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.