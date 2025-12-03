Ton-up Abdullah Fazal gives Karachi heavy lead over Sialkot in QEAT final

Karachi Region Blues opener Abdullah Fazal celebrates after scoring a century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 final against Sialkot Region at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on December 3, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Ton-up Abdullah Fazal propelled Karachi Region Blues to a commanding 276-run lead over Sialkot Region in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming at 235-6, trailing by 105 runs, Sialkot were bowled out for 266 in 71.5 overs. Hamza Nazar top-scored with 64 off 128 balls, including eight boundaries, while Hasan Ali contributed 41 off 43 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

Skipper Usama Mir managed only eight, and Mohammad Hasnain fell cheaply for four.

Blues’ bowlers were clinical, with Saqib Khan taking 4/79 in 23.5 overs, Muhammad Umar also claiming four wickets for 79 in 24 overs, and Mushtaq Ahmed picking up one.

Karachi Blues began their second innings strongly, reaching 202-1 in 64 overs, leading by 276 runs.

Opening pair Saad Baig and Abdullah Fazal put on a 50-run stand, with Saad surpassing 1,000 runs in the tournament.

Baig fell for 31 off 39 balls, and Fazal forged a century partnership of 100+ with Haroon Arshad. Fazal remained unbeaten on 104 from 200 deliveries (11 boundaries), while Arshad scored 55 off 145 balls.

Earlier, Karachi resumed their first innings on the second day at 285/6. Usman Khan and Kashif Bhatti added 55 more before both were dismissed by Mohammad Ali, finishing the innings at 340 all out in 81.2 overs.

Usman scored 82 off 115 balls with 10 fours and a six, while Kashif added 13. Saqib Khan contributed a brisk 33 off 26, sharing a 21-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Umar (16).

Ali led Sialkot’s bowling with 4/79, while Hasan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Usama Mir took two wickets each.

Sialkot’s first innings began shakily at 73/4 despite Abdullah Shafique’s 32 off 56 balls. Hamza Nazar and Mohsin then added 95 for the fifth wicket, taking the total past 160.

Mohsin fell for 71 off 85 balls, eventually breaking the partnership. Wicketkeeper Afzal Manzoor was dismissed for a duck, leaving Sialkot at 170/6.

Hasan Ali’s unbeaten 65-run partnership with Hamza helped the team stabilise. Umar and Saqib Khan took two wickets each for Karachi, while Mushtaq Ahmed struck once.