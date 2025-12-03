Mikel Arteta names player who is taking Arsenal to ‘different level’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during a Pre-Season Friendly against Newcastle United on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded David Raya, saying the goalkeeper is taking the club to a different level.

After joining Arsenal in August 2023, the Spanish goalkeeper has been consistently performing for the club, helping the Gunners keep multiple clean sheets. Raya won the Golden Glove Award in the Premier League in his debut season and retained it last season, sharing it with Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels, who both kept 13 clean sheets in the previous campaign.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's match against Brentford, Arteta praised David Raya and reflected on his journey with the club.

“An amazing goalkeeper. It’s a great story as well and how it happened [the transfer]. We tried to sign David much earlier, it was as soon as I arrived almost, and he had to wait another two years. The start that he had and the journey that we had together has been phenomenal for us and I’m very happy to have him,” Arteta said.

When asked if Raya was the best signing he has made as an Arsenal manager, he said the question is a difficult one, but he is certainly one who is taking us to a different level.

“It’s a very difficult question to answer. But he’s certainly one that is taking us to a different level. He’s certainly a player that has brought something to our way of playing,” Arteta added.

Raya has started the Premier League from where he left last season, as he is so far leading the goalkeepers with most clean sheets (7) and has conceded just eight goals in 20 matches.