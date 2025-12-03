WATCH: BBL unveils Babar Azam’s appearance in Cricket 26 game

Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. - AFP

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to make his debut in the popular Cricket 26 game, released on November 19.

The Sydney Sixers shared a video on their official Instagram showing Babar batting alongside Steve Smith and celebrating a century.

“Babar & Smudge making tons at the SCG. You can give that a go on Cricket 26, out now,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, the Big Bash League (BBL) 15th season fixture list has been announced, featuring 44 matches scheduled from December 14 to January 25, 2026.

Most matches are slated for the evening, with breaks only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful franchises — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

Babar Azam will represent the Sixers, adding extra excitement to the season opener.

To celebrate Babar’s maiden BBL stint, the Sixers have launched a special fan zone called “Babaristan.” The franchise announced on social media: “Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other.

We’re celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan, dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam.”

Fans are encouraged to join the excitement when the Sixers face the Adelaide Strikers in their opening match on December 17.

Several other Pakistani stars will also feature in the upcoming BBL season.

Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Haris Rauf will represent the Melbourne Stars, former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan returns to the Renegades, leg-spinner and Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan joins the Sydney Thunder and pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.