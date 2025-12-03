Du Plessis slams Brendan Allen for calling out former champions

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena on Jan 20, 2024. — Reuters

Former UFC Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis criticised Brendan Allen on Tuesday, noting that Allen has just won ‘two fights in a row’, yet is already calling out former champions.

Du Plessis is confident that he is the division’s elite and eyes the fastest route to get back to a title shot after losing his belt.

South African lost a clear decision to Khamzat Chimaev on August 17 at UFC 319. He was unable to stop Chimaev’s relentless wrestling and never got a chance to take control in what many expected to be a close and exciting title fight.

Instead, the loss snapped his 10‑fight UFC win streak and slowed the surge he had built as champion, making his climb back to contention more challenging than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Allen is pushing hard for a matchup with du Plessis. The pair have traded verbal shots for years, usually after Allen suffers a defeat, but this time the roles are reversed.

Du Plessis expressed openness to facing Allen, or anyone who can help him return to a title opportunity.

“He wins two fights in a row and then is calling out former champions?… I would love to smash his face in, absolutely love it. He’s such an idiot. I only pick the best guys… If [Allen] is the fight the UFC wants? Sure… I don’t care, as long as it gets me back to my belt,” Du Plessis said.

Allen is riding a career‑best win over Reinier de Ridder, while du Plessis is attempting to rebound from his loss to Chimaev. With the timing finally aligning, the matchup has more traction than ever.