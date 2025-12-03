Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry sidelined until next week

An unated picture of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined and is not expected to return until next week, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday, meaning he will miss the team’s upcoming three-game road trip.

The Warriors star recently sustained a quadriceps injury and was initially placed on a one-week re-evaluation timeline. Thursday marks one week since the injury, coinciding with the Warriors’ away game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team will continue their road trip with clashes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

After Tuesday’s 124-112 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kerr confirmed that Curry would not be joining the team for the trip.

“He will not make the trip,” Kerr said. “He’s going to stay at home. It was always a long shot for him to play in the back-to-back, and we don’t play again until Friday, so it just makes perfect sense for him to remain here, complete his rehabilitation, get his work in, and hopefully be ready for Minnesota next Friday.”

Next Friday, the Warriors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, giving Curry plenty of time to rest and recover before the team returns to the West Coast.

The Warriors are embarking on this road trip following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which left their record at 11-11 and placed them eighth in the Western Conference.