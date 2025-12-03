Spencer Johnson ruled out of BBL season, T20 World Cup hopes in doubt

Spencer Johnson of Australia takes the wicket of Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka during the ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 12, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

BRISBANE: Spencer Johnson’s hopes of representing Australia in the T20 World Cup early next year have suffered a major setback after he was ruled out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer has not played since the IPL, where he experienced back pain that he initially believed was a recurrence of a previous disc issue.

Johnson later aggravated the injury while training ahead of Australia’s July T20I tour of the West Indies, with scans revealing a stress fracture.

Following months of rehabilitation, including pilates and swimming, Johnson had hoped to be fit for the BBL after a follow-up scan in October. However, Brisbane Heat confirmed on Wednesday that the title-winning pacer will miss the entire season.

"Spencer continues to recover from a back injury and pleasingly, this is improving. However, the latest time-frame for his return to play does not enable him to participate in the BBL this season," Heat CEO Terry Svenson said.

"We're all disappointed for Spencer but will provide him with ongoing support as he continues to recover," he added.

With Australia’s first T20 World Cup match scheduled for February 11, it now appears unlikely that Johnson will be fit in time to make a case for selection in the 15-man squad.

Johnson had been seen as a potential long-term replacement for Mitchell Starc, who retired from T20 internationals.

In his absence, Australia’s pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett has performed strongly, while Pat Cummins could return for the tournament if fully fit.

Johnson will continue his rehabilitation in Adelaide, where he is contracted domestically with South Australia.

He has also nominated for the IPL auction at a base price of 150 lakh (AUD $252,957), aiming to be fit for the tournament if picked, after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders at the end of last season.

"I've had plenty of expert support from everyone involved in the process and I am very confident that I will be back and doing what I love as soon as possible," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, England’s left-arm pacer Reece Topley has signed with Sydney Thunder as an overseas replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

Topley will play the first half of the season with Thunder while Ferguson participates in the ILT20, before moving to the SA20 when Ferguson returns for the second half of the BBL season.