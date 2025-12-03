Serena Williams rejoins tennis anti-doping testing program

An undated picture of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. — Reuters

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams clarified on Tuesday that her decision to rejoin the tennis anti-doping testing programme is not linked to a comeback to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades.

The Queen of the Court has been inactive since the 2022 US Open but was listed in the testing pool, which requires players to report their daily whereabouts and submit to random drug tests.

As news of 44-year-old Williams joining the testing pool went viral, sparking comeback rumours, the tennis legend addressed the speculation.

Williams took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that she has no plans to return to professional tennis.

"Omg y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy," she wrote.

Williams, 44, is listed as a retired player on the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) website and would be eligible to compete in a sanctioned event only after completing a minimum of six months of out-of-competition testing.

Last week, the former world No. 1 shared Instagram photos of herself on a tennis court with her youngest daughter, Adira River, born in August 2023.





In August 2022, ahead of her final US Open, Williams announced in a Vogue article that she was "evolving away from tennis."

Williams, who won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017, had been chasing a 24th major to equal Australian Margaret Court’s record. She came close, reaching four major finals since the birth of her first daughter, Olympia, in 2017.