ACC announces updated U19 Asia Cup 2025 schedule after three teams qualify

Pakistan's Naveed Ahmed Khan (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 30, 2024. — PCB

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday announced the final eight-team schedule for the Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, with the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India set for December 14.

Three teams, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia, have now secured their spots to complete the tournament lineup.

The ACC confirmed that the event will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 12 to 21, featuring eight teams divided into two groups of four.

Group A comprises traditional rivals Pakistan and India, joined by UAE and Malaysia. Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

The tournament will kick off with India facing UAE at the ICC Academy, while Pakistan will take on Malaysia at The Sevens.

Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals scheduled for December 19.

The grand finale will be held at the ICC Academy in Dubai on December 21.

Bangladesh will enter the tournament as defending champions, having secured a 19-run victory over India in last edition’s final. India, meanwhile, hold the record for the most U19 Asia Cup titles, with seven wins.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Schedule:

December 12 – India vs UAE (ICC Academy)

December 12 – Pakistan vs Malaysia (The Sevens)

December 13 – Afghanistan vs Bangladesh (ICC Academy)

December 13 – Sri Lanka vs Nepal (The Sevens)

December 14 – India vs Pakistan (ICC Academy)

December 14 – UAE vs Malaysia (The Sevens)

December 15 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (ICC Academy)

December 15 – Bangladesh vs Nepal (The Sevens)

December 16 – Pakistan vs UAE (ICC Academy)

December 16 – India vs Malaysia (The Sevens)

December 17 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (ICC Academy)

December 17 – Afghanistan vs Nepal (The Sevens)

Semi-Finals:

December 19 – A1 vs B2 (ICC Academy)

December 19 – B1 vs A2 (The Sevens)

Final: