Pakistan players to prioritise Sri Lanka series over Big Bash League: sources

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier, New Zealand. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national cricketers are set to prioritise the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka in January over participation in overseas leagues, sources told Geo Super on Wednesday.

According to sources, conditional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are issued to national players for participation in overseas leagues, but they must prioritise national duties.

For the Big Bash League (BBL), NOCs have been granted to national cricketers from 14 December to 28 January. Players receiving these NOCs include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali.

The 15th edition of the BBL will run from 14 December to 25 January 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

Babar is set to make his BBL debut for the Sydney Sixers in a blockbuster season-opener against the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium.

Other national players have secured spots with various BBL franchises.

Shaheen Afridi was signed by Brisbane Heat as their first overseas platinum pick, Rizwan joins Melbourne Renegades, Rauf will represent Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan has signed with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali was drafted by Adelaide Strikers and Hassan Khan will play for the Renegades.

During this period, the Pakistan T20 team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match series, with T20 fixtures set for 7, 9, and 11 January in Dambulla.

The series will serve as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India from 7 February to 8 March.

Sources added that if selected for the national squad, players will prioritise the Sri Lanka tour over the BBL, and permanent members of the T20 squad are unlikely to receive exemptions from the series.

Following the Sri Lanka tour, Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series at the end of January.

Separately, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah and Hasan Nawaz have been issued NOCs for participation in the IL T20 league, valid until 4 January.