San Francisco Giants’ Casey Schmitt undergoes wrist surgery

An undated picture of San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Tuesday that infielder Casey Schmitt underwent surgery on his left wrist and will require an eight-to-10-week recovery process.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the procedure, which involved removing a carpal boss from Schmitt’s wrist. The infielder is expected to be sidelined for eight to ten weeks and may require additional time to fully recover.

Schmitt injured his wrist on June 25 after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins’ Calvin Faucher. Although he returned from the injured list on July 7, he continued to experience pain when swinging the bat.

At 26, Schmitt is seen as the leading candidate to start at second base for the Giants next season, though the surgery may delay his readiness for Spring Training.

Last season, Schmitt hit .237 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs across 95 games. In his three seasons with San Francisco, he has compiled a .228 batting average, totaling 23 home runs and 86 RBIs in 225 games.

It is pertinent to mention that if Schmitt is not ready for the start of the regular season, teammates Fitzgerald and Christian Koss are likely to compete for the second base role. However, the Giants could also explore external options during the offseason.

San Francisco’s second basemen ranked tied for 26th in the Major Leagues with a .617 OPS in 2025, making it plausible for the club to pursue free agents such as Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Polanco, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, or Willi Castro.

There are also several veteran options available on the trade market, including the Rays’ Brandon Lowe, the Cubs’ Nico Hoerner, and the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan.