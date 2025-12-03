Duffy’s maiden five-for puts New Zealand in control against West Indies

Jacob Duffy of New Zealand leads his team from the field after taking a five wicket bag during day two of the First Test match in the series between New Zealand and West Indies at Hagley Oval on December 03, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - NZC

CHRISTCHURCH: Jacob Duffy produced a sensational maiden five-wicket haul as New Zealand seized command of the opening Test against West Indies at Hagley Oval.

The hosts dismantled the visitors for 167, with Duffy destroying the lower order and Matt Henry claiming three key wickets in a dramatic collapse that saw West Indies lose eight wickets for just 67 runs.

New Zealand’s openers then safely navigated the final seven overs of the day, extending their first-innings lead to 96 without any damage.

The day had begun with West Indies firmly on top. They needed only three deliveries to claim the final New Zealand wicket as the hosts finished on their overnight 231.

Batting remained difficult early on, with Zakary Foulkes and Henry removing John Campbell and Alick Athanaze cheaply. West Indies crawled to 10 for 2 in nearly 11 overs of attritional cricket.

However, momentum shifted when Tagenarine Chanderpaul benefited from New Zealand’s fielding lapses.

Dropped twice at leg gully by Devon Conway, the left-hander settled into a steady rhythm alongside Shai Hope—who batted wearing sunglasses due to an eye infection.

The pair rebuilt patiently, with the first boundary not arriving until the 23rd over when Hope drove Duffy through the covers.

Chanderpaul, having survived chances at 5 and 24, grew increasingly composed, while Hope reached his half-century shortly after lunch despite New Zealand’s persistent short-ball tactics.

Duffy eventually removed Hope, who edged a faint touch to stand-in wicketkeeper Tom Latham, filling in for Tom Blundell after he sustained a hamstring injury on day one.

Once the 90-run stand was broken, the innings unraveled swiftly. Henry struck twice in an over to remove Roston Chase and Justin Greaves—both for ducks.

Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach offered brief resistance with a 34-run partnership, but Conway made amends for his earlier drops by taking a sharp catch at square leg to end Chanderpaul’s 168-ball vigil.

The opener miscued a pull off Foulkes and departed after a hard-fought innings.

From there, Duffy tore through the tail to complete a memorable five-wicket haul, leaving West Indies with little to defend.

New Zealand faced a tricky spell under fading light late in the day, but openers Conway and Latham negotiated the challenge calmly, adding crucial runs before conditions forced West Indies to turn to spin.

The hosts will resume with a strong advantage and full control of the Test.